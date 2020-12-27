Turkey reports 14,205 more coronavirus infections

Turkey on Sunday reported 14,205 new coronavirus cases and 254 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The new cases include 2,806 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.1 million.

As many as 21,196 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 million, while the death toll climbed to 19,878.

An additional 172,113 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 23.77 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 4,309.