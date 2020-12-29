1st shipment of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Turkey on Monday

Turkey 29 December 2020 22:37 (UTC+04:00)
1st shipment of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Turkey on Monday

The first shipment of coronavirus vaccines developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac will be dispatched to Turkey Sunday night and will arrive on Monday, the country’s health minister announced Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Turkey will initially receive 3 million doses of CoronaVac, Fahrettin Koca told a press conference after a meeting of the country’s Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.

The vaccines were initially expected to arrive after Dec. 11, but Koca said permit issues caused the delay. Turkey has signed a deal for 50 million doses of the vaccine which are expected to arrive by the end of February.

An infectious disease expert serving on Turkey’s board said CoronaVac is 91.25% effective and the rate is likely to increase based on late-stage trial data.

Dr. Serhat Ünal announced the initial results following randomized trials involving 7,371 volunteers and said the vaccine was safe.

Ünal said no major side effects were detected during the vaccine trials in Turkey, except in one case where an allergic reaction was observed.

Koca said the results were the first to be announced for CoronaVac.

Media reports said Sinovac delayed announcing results from late-stage trials until January to consolidate data from other countries where trials took place.

Sinovac has also inked supply deals for its vaccine with countries including Indonesia, Brazil, Chile and Singapore, and negotiations with the Philippines and Malaysia are underway.

“With the evaluations of the scientific board, we are sure the vaccines will be effective on people using it in our country," Koca said.

“We are now confident that the vaccine is effective and safe for Turkish people,” he added.

Nearly 9 million people in Turkey are set to get vaccinated in the first stage, starting with health workers and risk groups, Koca said.

People in the top three priority groups will be vaccinated in January, February and March, or in April at the latest, he added.

Koca said they will have the capacity to administer some 1.5 million or even 2 million vaccines daily.

“Together with health care professionals, I will be one of the first people to get the vaccine,” the minister stressed.

Koca also said an agreement for Pfizer BioNTech’s vaccine was also close.

The deal could be finalized as early as Thursday or Friday, he added.

Turkey could get 4.5 million doses until the end of March and would have the option of procuring 30 million more doses of the vaccine later on, Koca explained.

In addition, he said Turkey has not registered any cases of the new coronavirus variants as of now, adding that they would carry out a genome analysis next week for further inspection.

In the meantime, the country on Thursday reported 18,102 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

Total cases since the beginning of the pandemic exceeded 2.1 million it showed.

The death toll rose by 254, bringing the total number of deaths to 19,115.

As many as 33,985 people also recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 1.93 million, while the death toll climbed to 19,115.

Some 195,675 COVID-19 tests were done across the country, pushing the total to over 23.22 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stood at 4,805.

Ankara has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb the number of daily infections.

The pandemic has claimed more than 1.73 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 78.9 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 44.49 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S., India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases.

While new restrictions are being imposed ahead of the holiday season, especially across Europe, countries are approving and procuring vaccines to pave the way for the hopeful end of the pandemic.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgian Hualing FIZ sees significant increase in investments in industrial project
Georgian Hualing FIZ sees significant increase in investments in industrial project
Georgia presents various scenarios for reducing debt and deficit
Georgia presents various scenarios for reducing debt and deficit
Georgian Qvevri Wine Cellar works on opening new cellar, cultivating vineyard
Georgian Qvevri Wine Cellar works on opening new cellar, cultivating vineyard
Loading Bars
Latest
Winners of the contest digitally supported by Azercell awarded Society 22:56
1st shipment of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Turkey on Monday Turkey 22:37
Bazargan Customs’ exports up by 31% Iran 22:00
Georgian Hualing FIZ sees significant increase in investments in industrial project Business 21:53
Kyrgyzstan’s acting PM, Russian ambassador debate bilateral cooperation Kyrgyzstan 21:46
UK records over 50,000 COVID cases overnight for first time Europe 21:37
Azerbaijan neutralizes explosive device put by Armenians in Zangilan district (PHOTO) Society 20:55
Azerbaijani, Russian PMs exchange views on prospects of mutually beneficial co-op Politics 20:44
Nagorno-Karabakh Law Office to be located in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city Society 20:22
Azerbaijani defense minister holds meeting with army commanders, deputies Politics 20:22
Georgia presents various scenarios for reducing debt and deficit Business 20:12
Georgian Qvevri Wine Cellar works on opening new cellar, cultivating vineyard Business 20:05
Ombudsman talks Armenians burning body of Azerbaijani soldier Politics 19:52
Grace period for investors in Georgian Adjara region to be extended Business 19:49
Wind farm project in Azerbaijan aims at reducing greenhouse gas emissions Oil&Gas 19:45
Co-op between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia enters new stage of development Oil&Gas 19:41
Georgia's budget suffers losses in tax revenues due to COVID-19 Finance 19:28
VTB Bank supports wheat export from US to Georgia Business 19:21
Georgian Inn Group begins to implement new project in Kutaisi Construction 19:14
Azerbaijan continues mine clearing operations on liberated lands, with Turkey's help (VIDEO) Politics 19:04
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 30 Oil&Gas 18:35
Azerbaijan to render financial assistance to entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 Finance 18:34
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 18:30
New wind farm project in Azerbaijan to help save gas Oil&Gas 18:19
11M2020 export volume, revenues from Azerbaijan's tomatoes grows Business 18:18
Azerbaijan raises exports of tea in 11M2020 Business 18:18
Electricity tariffs to be increased in 2021 in Georgia Oil&Gas 18:15
Final shipment of Russian-made car sets of passenger wagons sent to Kazakhstan Transport 18:14
Russian TATNEFT agrees to support dev't of mechanical engineering in Kazakhstan Business 18:08
COVID-19 pandemic has little effect on Kazakhstan's 2020 grain harvest - Agriculture Ministry Kazakhstan 17:55
Azerbaijan reports 4,209 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:54
Airport in Uzbekistan announces tender for insurance services Tenders 17:53
FAO allocates agriculture grants to Georgia Business 17:51
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for construction of modular low-pressure compressor unit Tenders 17:41
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for engine overhaul Tenders 17:33
Largest volume of metallurgical products made in Uzbekistan falls on Navoi region Uzbekistan 17:22
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, ACWA Power company sign agreement on wind farm project (PHOTO) Economy 17:17
Georgian Hualing FIZ concentrates on providing infrastructural solutions for its incoming tenants Construction 17:14
Textile enterprise to be launched in Georgian Hualing FIZ with Polish investment Business 17:13
Azerbaijan slightly ups revenues from export of goods by road vehicles Transport 17:12
Controlling air pollution in Tehran requires long-term plan - city council Business 17:08
Iran seeks to offer more security for investments Business 17:01
We will soon turn our native Karabakh into paradise on earth - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:59
SOCAR makes final payment to Zenith Energy for past oil production Oil&Gas 16:54
“Iron Fist” operation being studied by leading military centers, specialists - President Aliyev Politics 16:47
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Zagreb, Croatia Europe 16:45
Georgia sees increase in persimmon and caraway exports Business 16:45
Iran, Iraq Joint Cooperation Commission to be activated soon - Iranian Minister of Energy Business 16:45
Azerbaijan's revenues from export of fruits, vegetables continues to grow Business 16:45
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98 Europe 16:39
Georgia increases volume of apple exports to Turkmenistan Business 16:36
Main index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Business 16:31
Uzbekistan eyes increasing export volume in 2021 Uzbekistan 16:30
Azerbaijan increases import of cars Transport 16:30
Georgia sees increase in unemployment rate Georgia 16:23
Hiked power tariffs to be subsidized for local food companies in Georgia Oil&Gas 16:16
Most exported products from Azerbaijan fall on private sector Business 16:16
Export of dairy products to Turkmenistan from EAEU grows Business 16:15
Number of manufacturers in Uzbekistan’s automotive industry to be increased Uzbekistan 16:09
Capacity of Iranian ports to increase Business 16:09
UNDP to take measures to accelerate digital transformation in Kazakhstan Business 15:53
Russian, Turkish FMs to discuss Karabakh issue Politics 15:53
Azerbaijan to implement financial sector's upgrading program jointly with McKinsey in 2021 Finance 15:47
Iran's gov't to amend proposed budget revenue for next Iranian year Finance 15:46
Measures to support Uzbekistan’s entrepreneurs in 2021 revealed Business 15:45
US allocates financial aid for Georgia Business 15:37
Kazakh Kazatomprom postpones first delivery of fuel assemblies to China amid COVID-19 Business 15:37
Iran's Hegmataneh Petrochemical Company to export medical PVC Business 15:30
Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz FMs exchange views on expanding bilateral co-op Politics 15:30
Iranian minister talks about export of agricultural products Business 15:29
Singapore's eGov't products provider to support creation of trade management platform in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:13
Azerbaijan brings back children imprisoned in Iraq - Foriegn Ministry Politics 15:09
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency revealed Finance 15:07
Georgia sees increase in tangerines export Business 15:07
Significant growth of mortgage and business loans recorded in Azerbaijan's banking sector Finance 15:06
Azerbaijan releases 11M2020 goods export data Transport 14:59
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks assistance for students during pandemic Politics 14:57
TAV Georgia's financial revenues down Transport 14:57
OMV Petrom sells its share in Kazakhstan-based subsidiaries Oil&Gas 14:55
Azerbaijani state service to auction off small enterprises Business 14:54
EAEU announces volume of vegetable oil exports to Turkmenistan Business 14:48
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 29 Society 14:36
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil transportation to Turkey down m-o-m Oil&Gas 14:31
Iran reveals apartment prices for Tehran city Business 14:29
New power plants to be put into operation in Uzbekistan in 2021 Oil&Gas 14:29
Kazakhstan to develop roadmap for energy efficiency, conservation Business 14:22
EU's Barnier says Brexit trade deal brings stability Europe 14:22
Oil rises on hopes U.S. pandemic stimulus will spur fuel demand US 14:19
Uzbekistan eyes to triple temporary unemployment benefits in 2021 Uzbekistan 14:14
Kazakhstan’s mining company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 14:14
Turkmenistan increases imports of frozen fruit from EAEU Business 14:14
Azerbaijan outlines directions of foreign policy for 2021 Politics 14:10
Azerbaijan approves level of criterion need for next year Society 14:03
11M2020 volume of Azerbaijan's railway cargo freight disclosed Transport 14:00
Azerbaijani State Social Protection Fund's budget for 2021 approved Finance 14:00
Azerbaijani president congratulates Azerbaijanis living worldwide Politics 13:58
Ryanair restricts voting rights of non-EU shareholders in Brexit move Europe 13:57
German exports down more than 12% this year due to pandemic Europe 13:52
COVID-19 forces to postpone projects at Kazakhstan's major oil fields Oil&Gas 13:47
Azerbaijan shows footage from Nusus village of Jabrayil district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:43
All news