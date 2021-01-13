Turkey registers 9 554 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 9 554 new coronavirus cases and 173 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 971 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.35 million.

As many as 9 463 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 227 927, while the death toll climbed to 23 325.

An additional 173 603 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 26.72 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 2 652.