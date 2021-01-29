Turkey's total COVID-19 cases top 2.45 mln

Turkey on Thursday reported 7,279 new COVID-19 cases, including 670 symptomatic patients, as its total confirmed cases reached 2,457,118, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 129 to 25,605, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,340,216 after 8,902 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients in Turkey stood at 4.7 percent, and the number of seriously ill patients was 1,751, said the ministry.

A total of 173,210 lab tests for the coronavirus were conducted over the past day, pushing the overall tests in Turkey to 29,181,125.

The country started mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 1.69 million people have been vaccinated as of Thursday.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.