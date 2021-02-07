Science board member warns against South Africa COVID-19 variant

Turkey 7 February 2021 19:48 (UTC+04:00)
Science board member warns against South Africa COVID-19 variant

In comparison to the Wuhan, United Kingdom and Brazil variants of the coronavirus, the South Africa strain is the key representative to determine the efficacy of vaccines on mutations, professor Serhat Ünal, a board member of Turkey’s Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board told, cautioning that stricter hygiene and social distancing should be implemented, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking to the newspaper, the professor also said that the South African variant spreads faster and is clinically harder to recover from.

“There are some changes in the Brazil and especially South Africa variants when compared to the general virus,” he said, adding that the COVID-19 antibodies still block the viruses from infiltrating the cells but much more is needed to stop the South Africa and Brazil variants.

“The Brazil and South Africa variants require between eight and 10 times more antibodies, showing that these strains are more resistant to vaccine antibodies,” he said.

Ünal also said that studies show vaccine efficacy is decreased when faced with the new variants.

“The U.K. strain is no problem for the vaccines. The South Africa variant demands eight to 10 times more antibodies but vaccines still stop them, albeit with difficulty,” he added.

“Studies show that inactive vaccines are also effective in stopping the reproduction of the virus,” Ünal said.

“If vaccines fail to stop the spread of the virus, regulating them according to the spike protein will be necessary. The whole virus is used in the preparation of the inactive vaccines, and including both Wuhan and South Africa variants will be needed to produce mRNA vaccines. Science has the answer for this. What matters is to stop the spread of this more contagious virus. If it spreads, so will the mutations,” he said.

Ünal also cautioned the public to abide by the social distancing and hygiene rules, saying that the workload of the health workers will be eased if people stay cautious, consequently stopping the spread and further mutations of the virus.

“Clinically speaking, there is no difference between mutations with regards to illness and treatment,” he said. “The only thing is, mutations spread faster. We have to take stricter measures, wear masks and increase social distancing from 1.5 meters (5 feet) to 2 meters,” he said, further underlining the importance of handwashing and ventilating closed areas.

The Health Ministry has recently started distributing “mutation detection kits” to hospitals across the country as infections from a mutated version of the coronavirus recently rose. The ministry instructed health care workers to run a second test for each person who tests positive for the coronavirus to check whether they are infected with the new variants.

Last month, the Health Ministry announced that 128 citizens were infected with the mutated coronavirus, and there were cases of the “U.K. variant” in 17 cities. The country has suspended flights to and from a number of countries as the infections were detected in people who traveled abroad.

Turkey has seen an uptick in the number of daily cases occasionally in recent weeks, though no major surge was recorded.

Turkey's strict curfews in place at night and a partial 56-hour lockdown over the weekends helped in containing the number of infections in the country.

In a potentially alarming finding, a preliminary study also recently found that the South Africa variant carries a "significant reinfection risk."

Several new variants – each with a cluster of genetic mutations – have emerged in recent weeks, sparking fears over an increase in infectiousness as well as suggestions that the virus could begin to elude immune response, whether from prior infection or a vaccine. These new variants, detected from the U.K., South Africa and Brazil, have mutations to the virus's spike protein, which enables the virus to latch onto human cells and therefore plays a key role in driving infections.

But it is one mutation in particular – known as "E484K" and present in the variants detected in South Africa and Brazil but not the one from Britain – that has experts particularly worried about immunity "escape."

In a new study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, researchers in South Africa tested the variant found there – called 501Y.V2 – against blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. They found that it was resistant to neutralizing antibodies built up from prior infection but said more research was needed into the effectiveness of other parts of the immune response.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Hungary’s National Public Health Center approves use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
Hungary’s National Public Health Center approves use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
Exports from UK to EU down 68% since Brexit trade deal, say hauliers
Exports from UK to EU down 68% since Brexit trade deal, say hauliers
Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case
Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case
Loading Bars
Latest
Rolls-Royce plans two-week shutdown of civil aerospace business Other News 21:12
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's information technologies and security sector Economy 21:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 21:06
Hungary’s National Public Health Center approves use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine Europe 20:50
China issues new anti-monopoly rules targeting its tech giants Business 20:21
Science board member warns against South Africa COVID-19 variant Turkey 19:48
Ministry of Education renews recommendations amid pandemic Georgia 19:45
Uzbekistan's 2020 vegetable production revealed Uzbekistan 19:42
Azerbaijan talks execution of state budget revenues and expenditures for 2020 Economy 19:42
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 8 Oil&Gas 19:42
Bank of Israel buys $6.8 billion of forex in January, reserves jump to new record Finance 18:50
Azerbaijan confirms 285 more COVID-19 recoveries Azerbaijan 18:45
Exports from UK to EU down 68% since Brexit trade deal, say hauliers Economy 18:13
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 17:21
Military Oath taking ceremonies held in Azerbaijan Army (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 16:57
Tbilisi Transport Company ready to serve passengers from February 8 Transport 16:14
Turkey one of the cheapest places to work from home ICT 16:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 15:33
Khazar Consortium to purchase spare parts via tender Tenders 15:33
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 7 Society 15:33
Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case Finance 15:27
Section 230 bill to make it easier to hold social media platforms responsible US 14:34
Iranian Minister talks plans related to roads, railways and ports Transport 14:30
Nepal inaugurates road constructed with Indian assistance Construction 14:12
India a major player in the Indian Ocean Region: Madagascar Defence Minister Other News 14:09
India approves supply of 100,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Cambodia Other News 14:06
India ready to supply LCA, missiles to IOR nations: Defence Minister Other News 14:03
Around 150 missing after glacier burst in north India, rescue operation underway Other News 13:46
Turkey aims to improve Czechia relations in all areas: envoy Turkey 13:19
Iran's IMIDRO reveals amount of its investments Business 13:16
Georgia reports 404 coronavirus cases, 799 recoveries, 14 deaths Georgia 13:15
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Czech Republic amid COVID-19 Business 13:15
Azerbaijan's revenues from exports of fruits, vegetable increase Business 13:14
Japan’s PM seeks to continue talks with Russia based on Singapore agreements Other News 13:07
Azerbaijan shows footage from Niyazqulular village of Jabrayil district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:35
Russia reports over 16,000 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 12:19
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to show upward trend Finance 11:32
Cuba to expand private sector employment Economy 11:22
Uzbekistan, US in talks over ESG report publication Uzbekistan 10:30
Fire destroys part of Termas de Rio Hondo International Autodrome in Argentina Other News 10:05
Iran shares data on total value of petrochemical products Business 09:48
Eni Turkmenistan Limited opens tender for supply of materials Tenders 09:48
Georgia allows Iranian trucks to enter its territory Business 09:48
6.3-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines, damages expected Other News 09:29
Azerbaijani ministry to sell mid-term bonds through auction Finance 09:14
Turkish scientists find efficient cure for IGM disease Turkey 08:53
Iran's Eslamabad e-Gharb petrochemical plant to be built at expense of domestic production Oil&Gas 08:10
Elections in Uzbekistan can be held in October Uzbekistan 07:51
No case of reinfection with Covid-19 confirmed in Georgia Georgia 07:48
Iran Air official outlines UK-Iran flights COVID-19 protocols Iran 07:41
Military seizes $90 mln worth of drugs in northwestern Mexico Other News 07:13
S.Korea reports 372 more COVID-19 cases, 80,896 in total World 06:14
Azerbaijan discloses electricity generation volume in 2020 Oil&Gas 05:01
5.4-magnitude quake hits 38 km NW of Yonakuni, Japan Other News 04:12
France reports 20,586 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to fall Europe 03:18
Road accident leaves 4 killed, 25 injured in Pakistan's Punjab Other News 02:29
WHO reports over 460,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 01:39
Kyrgyz, Kazakh PMs debate further cooperation between countries Kyrgyzstan 01:00
Foundation of new propylene plant laid in Iran Oil&Gas 00:58
Iranian gov't prepares plan on development of gas fields Oil&Gas 00:48
Amazon orders hundreds of trucks that run on natural gas World 00:14
South Korea eases curfew on businesses outside Seoul Other News 6 February 23:12
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry talks on private investments in electric power industry Oil&Gas 6 February 22:20
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 6 February 22:17
Calls for stricter measures as virus variants spread in Turkey Turkey 6 February 21:55
China to provide Kyrgyzstan with COVID-19 vaccines Kyrgyzstan 6 February 21:42
Georgian PM, WB Vice President discuss partnership strategy Georgia 6 February 21:36
Value of bonds issued in Iran expands Finance 6 February 21:21
Qatar reports 394 new COVID-19 cases, 153,690 in total Arab World 6 February 20:50
Diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Armenian-destroyed mosque in liberated Zangilan (VIDEO) Politics 6 February 20:05
Lebanese diplomat performs namaz at Zangilan mosque - Trend TV (VIDEO) Politics 6 February 20:05
Representatives of Azerbaijani-based diplomatic corps visit Zangilan city Politics 6 February 20:04
Armenians destroyed Azerbaijani territories during occupation, says aide to president - Trend TV from Khudafarin (VIDEO) Politics 6 February 19:23
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 7 Oil&Gas 6 February 19:21
Port of Baku receives Turkish export freight trains Economy 6 February 19:11
Foreign diplomats visit Azerbaijan's Khudafarin Bridge (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 February 19:10
Azerbaijan shares footage from Gubadly district's Mughanly village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 February 19:09
Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine & Trade praises work done in industry sector Business 6 February 19:08
Georgia aspires to become the transport and logistics hub in post-COVID period Business 6 February 19:08
Several investment projects to be implemented in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region Uzbekistan 6 February 19:01
Azerbaijan sees growth in revenue from 2020 tea, coffee exports Business 6 February 19:00
Azerbaijan confirms 201 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 6 February 18:21
Ukraine to receive 12 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in February Other News 6 February 18:16
UzAuto Motors terminates Chevrolet Equinox vehicle supply Transport 6 February 17:21
Azerbaijani, Turkish National Commissions for UNESCO hold consultations Politics 6 February 16:37
Eurasian Development Bank to co-op with Kazakh Trade Ministry on digital projects support Business 6 February 16:35
Georgian Kutaisi Airport to be able to handle over 1K passengers per hour Construction 6 February 16:34
Iran's electricity generation capacity to grow Oil&Gas 6 February 16:34
Coronavirus vaccination to be launched in Iran this week Society 6 February 15:00
Foreign diplomats view Armenian-destroyed culture house in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 February 14:59
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 6 Society 6 February 14:58
It's really painful to see such destruction scenes in Azerbaijani Jabrayil - Croatian ambassador Politics 6 February 14:55
Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan view cemetery destroyed by Armenians in Jabrayil - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 February 14:55
Exports from Iran's Alborz Province increase Business 6 February 14:53
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spare parts for steam boilers via tender Tenders 6 February 14:53
U.S. Blinken makes first call to Saudi foreign minister US 6 February 14:11
Turkish ambassador witnesses inhuman, barbaric actions of Armenia in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (VIDEO) Politics 6 February 14:09
EU Parliamentarians Back India-South Africa Covid Vaccine Patent Proposal Other News 6 February 14:08
Barbados PM writes to PM Modi, thanks India for Covid-19 vaccine doses Other News 6 February 13:54
KIBA says ‘thank you’ to India Other News 6 February 13:53
All news