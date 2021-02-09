Turkey registers more than 8 600 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 8 636 new coronavirus cases and 98 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 659 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.5 million.

As many as 8 109 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 437 382, while the death toll climbed to 26 998.

An additional 137 712 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 30.8 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 310.