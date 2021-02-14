Turkey registers more than 6 200 new coronavirus cases

Turkey 14 February 2021 21:55 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey registers more than 6 200 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 7 763 new coronavirus cases and 94 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 666 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.58 million.

As many as 6 910 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 475 329, while the death toll climbed to 27 471.

An additional 104 108 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 31.5 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 230.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 14
UK strain of the coronavirus spreads in Iran
UK strain of the coronavirus spreads in Iran
Helicopter crashes in Iran
Helicopter crashes in Iran
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Value of foreign investments in Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province climbs Business 22:07
Certain loans issued to enterprises in Iran's Khuzestan Province Finance 22:06
One of central streets of Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city named in honor of national hero Society 22:04
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's mid-term bonds to be auctioned Finance 22:03
Only small part of Iran's agricultural products exported Business 22:01
Turkey registers more than 6 200 new coronavirus cases Turkey 21:55
Iran reveals production volume of several products Business 21:24
Georgia's governance and ease of doing business indicators outperform median percentile Business 21:17
Southern Gas Corridor - strategic success of Azerbaijan Politics 21:14
Kazakhstan-Spain trade decreases year-on-year Business 21:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 21:11
Iran boosts import, export and transit of goods via Chabahar port Business 21:11
Argentina’ ex-President Carlos Menem dies at age of 90 Other News 20:48
Number of injured in Japanese earthquake rises to 150 Other News 20:06
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 15 Oil&Gas 19:17
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament expresses condolences to Turkish counterpart Politics 19:17
Israel reports 88 new COVID-19 variant infections Israel 19:04
Georgia's current account deficit widens Finance 18:11
Uzbekistan boosts imports from Kazakhstan in 2020 Business 18:09
Azerbaijan confirms 140 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 18:02
Iran expands steel production Business 17:07
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 17:05
Azerbaijani parliament responds to US Senators in its statement Politics 17:05
Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Turkish VP Politics 16:58
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin and Jabrayil districts Politics 16:43
UK's Johnson optimistic COVID lockdown can be eased soon Europe 16:08
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 14 Society 15:27
Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Turkish counterpart Politics 15:23
5.1-magnitude quake hits 247 km NNE of Palu, Indonesia Other News 15:16
Issues related to demining process in liberated lands discussed in Azerbaijan Politics 14:23
Head of Agriculture Organization of Tehran Province talks wheat purchase guarantee Business 14:20
Asaka Bank invests in reconstruction of jewelry factory in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 14:16
4 soldiers, 5 militants killed in N. Afghanistan's fighting Other News 14:06
WHO launches PROACT-Care project on strengthening primary health care services in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi district (PHOTO) Economy 13:08
Weekly review of key events in financial market of Azerbaijan Finance 12:40
Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Turkey Politics 12:31
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by 14,185 Russia 12:19
Kazakhstan unveils 11M2020 trade value with Turkey Business 11:45
Georgia's general government debt up Business 11:42
Car manufacturing in Iran increases Business 11:40
UzAuto Motors switches to full automation of business processes Transport 11:39
Azerbaijan’s water supplier announces tender to attract audit services Tenders 11:11
Bandar Abbas- Latakia shipping line to start work March 10 Iran 10:56
Iranian Ministry discloses operation results of country's airlines Transport 10:30
16 injured in amusement park accident in central China Other News 10:17
Turkey details upcoming in-class school lessons Turkey 09:48
Georgia builds sixth new tunnel as part of East-West international highway Construction 09:31
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases down to 837 Kazakhstan 09:25
Road accident claims 14 lives in S. India Other News 09:21
Biden, reflecting on Senate acquittal of Trump, says 'democracy is fragile' US 08:51
U.S. should hold itself to highest standards for supporting WHO: Chinese embassy spokesperson US 08:29
Turkmenistan exceeds its oil refining plan Oil&Gas 08:01
EU to speed approval of variant-modified coronavirus vaccines: paper Europe 07:30
Brazil registers 5th consecutive day of over 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 06:59
U.S. records nearly 1,000 coronavirus variants infections US 05:39
Mastercard plans to introduce several cryptocurrencies into payment system Economy 05:01
Israel launches 154-mln-USD plan to support disabled people amid COVID-19 Israel 04:35
UK's Johnson to host virtual G7 meeting to push for global vaccine roll-out Europe 03:51
France registers 21,231 new COVID-19 infections in one day Europe 03:13
Dozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border Other News 02:27
Israel reports 3,013 new COVID-19 cases, 721,759 in total Israel 01:49
U.S. Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him in impeachment again US 01:06
Lavrov welcomes US return to Paris Agreement in talks with Kerry Russia 00:57
Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi Amelioration Office to engage overhaul services via tender Tenders 00:14
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 00:07
UK strain of the coronavirus spreads in Iran Society 00:07
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 14 Oil&Gas 00:01
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 00:00
Africa confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 3.72 mln: Africa CDC Other News 13 February 23:56
Reserves of Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank amount to USD 2 bln 740 mln: chairman Kyrgyzstan 13 February 23:35
Iran produces over 18.7mn tons of steel ingot in 10 months Business 13 February 23:25
Nearly 8 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19: Indian gov't Other News 13 February 23:19
Geostat reveals inflation rate in Georgia Business 13 February 23:17
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported from Georgia to Turkey Business 13 February 23:17
UN chief condemns attack against peacekeeping mission in Mali Other News 13 February 22:41
UK records another 13,308 coronavirus cases, 621 deaths Europe 13 February 22:13
SPM system for Iran's Jask oil terminal to be installed Oil&Gas 13 February 21:44
White House cites 'deep concerns' about WHO COVID report, demands early data from China US 13 February 21:23
U.S. Senate votes to call witnesses to testify in Trump's second impeachment trial US 13 February 20:51
Italy's Draghi takes office, faces daunting challenges Europe 13 February 20:29
UK 's Johnson optimistic COVID lockdown can be eased soon Europe 13 February 20:03
Qatar reports 453 new COVID-19 cases, 156,804 in total Arab World 13 February 19:37
National Bank of Georgia to maintain moderately tight monetary policy stance in near term Finance 13 February 19:11
Volume of exports from Iran's Parvizkhan customs terminal increases Business 13 February 19:11
Cost of products sold in retail chains down in Azerbaijan in January 2021 Business 13 February 19:11
Economic growth of Uzbekistan’s trade partners to gradually recover Uzbekistan 13 February 19:10
Weekly summary of events in Azerbaijani ICT sector Economy 13 February 19:08
Strong quake hits off Japan coast, triggering blackouts Other News 13 February 18:50
Portugal vaccinates security forces against COVID-19 Europe 13 February 18:12
Helicopter crashes in Iran Society 13 February 17:49
Iran unveils volume of fish caught in north-south waters Business 13 February 17:13
Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises 'Winter-2021' in Kars wrap up (VIDEO) Politics 13 February 17:11
Azerbaijani, foreign journalists visit Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center in Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 February 16:49
Azerbaijan confirms 169 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 13 February 15:58
Georgia reduces import of medicaments from Turkey Business 13 February 15:38
Fitch forecasts real GDP growth in Georgia Business 13 February 15:37
Rasht-Caspian railway line in Iran - scheduled to be launched in spring Transport 13 February 15:35
Explosion at Iran-Afghanistan border customs (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13 February 15:04
Azerbaijan shares footage from Aghdam district's Chullu village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13 February 15:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 13 Society 13 February 15:03
All news