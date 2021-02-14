Turkey registers more than 6 200 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 7 763 new coronavirus cases and 94 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 666 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.58 million.

As many as 6 910 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 475 329, while the death toll climbed to 27 471.

An additional 104 108 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 31.5 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 230.