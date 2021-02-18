Putin, Erdogan discuss possible deliveries of Russian vaccines to Turkey

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the prospects of expanding cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 during a phone call on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The leaders discussed possible deliveries of Russian vaccines to Turkey and possible production of the vaccines on Turkish territory, the Kremlin press service informed.

"They have considered the prospects of expanding cooperation in the sphere of combating the coronavirus, including possible deliveries and organization of production of Russian vaccines in Turkey," the message informs.

It is noted that both sides had reaffirmed their commitment to further expansion of mutually beneficial Russian-Turkish ties in various areas. The implementation of joint projects in the energy sphere is considered among the priorities, the Kremlin added.