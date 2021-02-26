Turkey reports 9,205 new COVID-19 cases, 2,683,971 in total

Turkey on Friday confirmed 9,205 new COVID-19 cases, including 649 symptomatic ones, raising the total number in the country to 2,683,971, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 74 to 28,432, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,556,785 after 10,282 more recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish health ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients in Turkey stands at 4.2 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,195, said the ministry.

A total of 128,387 tests were conducted over the past day, raising the overall number of tests in Turkey to 32,939,661.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 6,833,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.