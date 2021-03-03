Turkey's revenues from exporting cars to Israel down

Turkey 3 March 2021 10:03 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey's revenues from exporting cars to Israel down
Latest
Brent price still vulnerable to any disappointments around global vaccinations Oil&Gas 10:25
Iran issues data on necessary commodities released from its customs Finance 10:17
Pakistani military delegation in Azerbaijan on official visit Politics 10:11
Turkey's revenues from exporting cars to Israel down Turkey 10:03
Turkey reveals number of ships received at Gemlik port in Jan. 2021 Turkey 10:01
Turkey's exports to OIC countries on the rise Turkey 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 3 Finance 09:59
Accreditation of national media for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 begins Azerbaijan 09:58
Iran's Fereydonkenar Port joins Caspian Sea transportation network Transport 09:57
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan passes 80,000 Uzbekistan 09:44
Oil rises on demand hopes after days of sell-off Oil&Gas 09:36
Bulgarian companies could participate in recovery projects in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Ambassador (INTERVIEW) Politics 09:21
Finance minister Sunak to promise 'whatever it takes' in new COVID budget plan Economy 08:53
Turkish auto sales grow 24.2% in February Business 08:36
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary ban on export of oil products Oil&Gas 08:20
EIB, European Council presidents open new EU premises in Georgia Georgia 08:16
Iran ready to export medical technologies to Syria Iran 08:12
Hungary interested in including Azerbaijani gas in country's future energy mix - ambassador (INTERVIEW) Economy 08:00
ExxonMobil to cut 7% of its workforce in Singapore Oil&Gas 07:31
2021 Emmy Awards to be held in September US 06:43
Ireland to re-establish diplomatic presence in Iran Iran 05:57
Azerbaijan to contribute to development of CE work on organizing AI security ICT 05:10
Biden takes steps to help Merck boost Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine supply Business 04:21
US Department of Commerce blacklists 14 entities in Russia, Germany, Switzerland US 03:05
Chinese embassy opposes Indian media's allegation on cyberattacks ICT 02:15
OPEC sees positive oil market outlook, continued downside risks Oil&Gas 01:29
Iran's CBI discloses number and value of exchanged checks Finance 00:47
Italian Parliament demands provision of maps of mined areas of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 00:42
AZAL Announces Conditions for Rebooking Tickets for Flights Canceled due to COVID-19 Pandemic Transport 2 March 23:59
Singapore's manufacturing PMI falls to 50.5 in February Economy 2 March 23:27
Promise to provide countries with necessary vaccines within COVAX initiative is not fulfilled - State Agency of Medical Insurance Society 2 March 22:31
Parliament head to support all joint efforts for new constitution Turkey 2 March 22:12
Georgian President appreciates EU support Georgia 2 March 21:56
Macron to hold phone talk with Iranian counterpart over JCPOA Politics 2 March 21:55
OECD recommends Georgia to support land registration reform for increasing FDI-SME linkages Business 2 March 21:11
Turkmenistan reveals schedule of intercity buses Transport 2 March 21:11
Azerbaijan's State Tax Service registers Fuzuli Airport LLC Transport 2 March 21:11
Azerbaijan felt Turkey's support not only during Karabakh war but throughout history - Minister Politics 2 March 20:47
Int’l Model Non-Aligned Movement Simulation Exercise underway - Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Politics 2 March 20:21
Azerbaijan, Germany interested in increasing mutual trade turnover - Deputy minister Business 2 March 20:01
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 3 Oil&Gas 2 March 19:22
Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads talks about repair and construction on roads Economy 2 March 19:22
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places medium-term bonds at auction Finance 2 March 19:22
Azerbaijan shows footage from Ucbulag village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 2 March 19:22
Georgia to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine via Covax platform in February Georgia 2 March 18:37
Irrigation systems to be put into operation in Iran’s agricultural sector Business 2 March 18:36
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shares updated list of martyred servicemen in Second Karabakh War Politics 2 March 18:32
Larization of loans increase in Georgia Business 2 March 18:09
Georgian AgroZone products to be exported abroad from Kutaisi Airport Business 2 March 18:09
Turkish specialists together with Azerbaijan’s AzTV to shoot film in Nagorno-Karabakh region Society 2 March 18:00
Ro-Pax ferry vessel commissioned by Azerbaijan's president - video report Azerbaijan 2 March 17:58
Azerbaijani winemakers’ production down in 2020 Business 2 March 17:57
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan discuss development of tourism co-op Society 2 March 17:55
Georgia’s banking sector begins year with profit Finance 2 March 17:54
France uses only quarter of Astrazeneca vaccine doses Europe 2 March 17:40
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spare parts for electric actuator via tender Tenders 2 March 17:39
Kazakhstan identifies priority tasks to develop agriculture by 2025 Business 2 March 17:39
Georgian Ministry of Finance sees decrease in mobilized income tax Finance 2 March 17:39
Likelihood of interest rate decrease in Azerbaijan for 2021 seems minimal - Unicapital Finance 2 March 17:39
Azerbaijan's AzNET segment neutralizes more phishing attacks in Jan.2021 ICT 2 March 17:37
Azerbaijan's new borrowings not to raise debt burden - Gazprombank Finance 2 March 17:36
Azerbaijan studying Turkey's experience to strengthen institution of primary health care (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 2 March 17:36
Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan talk big potential for co-op in agriculture Uzbekistan 2 March 17:28
Hertz set to ride out of bankruptcy with $4.2 billion from investment firms US 2 March 17:26
Money transfers via int'l payment systems down in Kazakhstan Finance 2 March 17:15
Azercell obtains yet another award on customer experience management Society 2 March 17:14
German companies may take part in restoring Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ambassador Economy 2 March 17:05
Excavation of well in Iran's Ahvaz oil field launched Oil&Gas 2 March 17:00
Uzbekistan considers resuming air communication with Russia Transport 2 March 16:56
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 2 March 16:55
Kazakhstan, Georgia resume mutual flights as COVID-19 restrictions lifted Transport 2 March 16:54
Uzbekistan eyes expanding mutually beneficial relations with foreign partners Uzbekistan 2 March 16:52
Azerbaijan and Germany to continue co-op on improving qualifications of managers Economy 2 March 16:46
Generation data of Iran's Shahid Rajaee TPP announced Oil&Gas 2 March 16:44
Lithuania supports subsidizing renewable energy projects in Georgia Oil&Gas 2 March 16:41
Demand for pick-up trucks in Azerbaijan may increase - expert Economy 2 March 16:37
Kazakhstan boosts agriculture output, sets up tasks for sector's dev't Kazakhstan 2 March 16:25
Turkey issues Jan. 2021 data on passenger traffic at Istanbul Airport Turkey 2 March 16:15
Azerbaijani company discloses output of primary aluminum Business 2 March 16:12
Spain's jobless hit four million for first time in five years as pandemic curbs bite Europe 2 March 16:10
Volume of exports from Iran's Qom Province increases Business 2 March 16:10
S.Korean oil company holding exploration on land plots in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 2 March 16:00
EU executive says joint vaccine strategy not unravelling Europe 2 March 15:59
Azerbaijan, Germany discuss expanding cooperation in oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 2 March 15:56
Azerbaijani business environment entering recovery period - Minister of Economy Business 2 March 15:55
Iran's awaits action from US over JCPOA Nuclear Program 2 March 15:53
Indonesia says identifies two cases of British COVID-19 variant Europe 2 March 15:39
Europe – Iran held business forum to expand trade Business 2 March 15:36
Uzbek-Russian JV completes geological exploration at Akchalak investment block Oil&Gas 2 March 15:35
Azerbaijani electricity supplier first to use special-purpose UAVs Oil&Gas 2 March 15:35
Iran reaches gas export growth Business 2 March 15:28
Turkish president instructs to shoot TV series about Karabakh war victory Society 2 March 15:18
Cargo, passenger traffic via Turkish Sabiha Gokcen Airport down from early 2021 Turkey 2 March 15:15
Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown until March 28 Europe 2 March 15:03
Iran unveils data of imports, exports through Anzali port Transport 2 March 15:01
Azerbaijan records notable growth in population's US dollar demand Finance 2 March 14:58
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 2 Society 2 March 14:47
Azerbaijani Association of Travel Agencies and Association of Travel Bloggers sign agreement of understanding (PHOTO) Tourism 2 March 14:44
Union ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar get Covid-19 vaccine after PM Modi Other News 2 March 14:35
Azerbaijan to hold new auction for public property facilities Business 2 March 14:34
