Turkey reports 11,322 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey on Thursday reported 11,322 new COVID-19 cases, including 685 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,746,158, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 68 to 28,839, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,601,137 after 7,873 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish health ministry.
The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,220 in the country, said the ministry.
A total of 137,885 tests have been conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests done in Turkey reaching 33,716,746.
