Turkey registers more than 11 180 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 11 187 new coronavirus cases and 65 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 735 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.78 million.

As many as 7 785 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 623 924, while the death toll climbed to 29 030.

An additional 129 299 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 34 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 261.