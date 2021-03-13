Turkey reports nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey reported 14,941 more coronavirus cases, including 834 symptomatic patients, the Health Ministry said Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
The country's case tally stands at 2.85 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 29,356, with 66 fatalities over the past day.
As many as 11,180 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, with the total number of recoveries passing 2.67 million.
More than 34.8 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 148,856 since Thursday.
The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,349.
