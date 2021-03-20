Turkey registers more than 21 000 new coronavirus cases
Turkey reported 21 061 new coronavirus cases and 95 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.
The new cases include 958 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.99 million.
As many as 18 815 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 807 572, while the death toll climbed to 29 959.
An additional 190 129 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 36 million.
The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 538.
Latest
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the Novruz holiday
Today, while celebrating Novruz in Jidir Duzu, I proudly say: “Shusha, you are free!” - President Aliyev
Panahali Khan laid foundation of Shusha, built Shusha, we freed Shusha from captivity - Azerbaijani president
Every year, on eve of Novruz, we said that we would celebrate Novruz in Shusha next year, and this day has come - Azerbaijani president
Today we are celebrating Novruz in our ancient city Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev