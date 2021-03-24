Turkey reports 26,182 new COVID-19 cases, 3,061,520 in total

Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 26,182 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,006 symptomatic patients, raising the total number in the country to 3,061,520, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 138 to 30,316, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,863,882 after 19,201 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 4.2 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,710 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 211,848 tests were conducted over the past day, taking the overall number of tests in Turkey to 36,768,437.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 8,119,000 people have been vaccinated so far.