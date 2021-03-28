Cement exports from Turkey to global markets grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28

The value of cement export from Turkey to the international market increased by 2.1 percent from January through February 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to $609.5 million, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend.

In February 2021, Turkey exported cement to the global markets in the amount of over $330.4 million, which is 6.9 percent more compared to February 2020.

Over the past 12 months (from February 2020 to February 2021), Turkey’s exports of cement amounted to $3.77 billion.