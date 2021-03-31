Turkish President receives Deputy PM of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on March 31, Trend reports.
The meeting was held in a format closed to the press
The meeting, which lasted approximately 45 minutes, was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the head of the National Intelligence Directorate Hakan Fidan.
Latest
Azerbaijani president delivers speech at summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan discloses cargo transportation volume for air transportation through "single window" system
India, Bangladesh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in world: PM Modi