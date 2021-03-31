Turkish President receives Deputy PM of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev on March 31, Trend reports.

The meeting was held in a format closed to the press

The meeting, which lasted approximately 45 minutes, was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the head of the National Intelligence Directorate Hakan Fidan.