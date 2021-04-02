Turkey registers more than 42 308 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 42 308 new coronavirus cases and 179 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 1 471 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 3,4 million.

As many as 24 419 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 3 059 462, while the death toll climbed to 31 892.

An additional 248 968 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 39 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 2 182.