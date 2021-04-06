Value of Turkey's 1Q2021 steel export increases

Turkey 6 April 2021 09:48 (UTC+04:00)
Value of Turkey's 1Q2021 steel export increases
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
French state could become biggest shareholder in Air France Europe 10:29
Business among German carmakers picks up speed in March Europe 10:19
Turkey increases exports of clothes to international markets Turkey 10:14
Turkey reveals Samsun port-received ships for 2M2021 Turkey 10:12
Turkey sees 2M2021 decrease in cargo traffic at Adana Int'l Airport Turkey 10:11
Dolce & Gabbana CEO denies talks with Kering over possible tie-up Europe 10:10
Iran-China 25-year agreement unlikely to develop Iran's oil industry - energy expert Business 10:09
Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with Dubai office Arab World 09:56
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.6 Finance 09:55
Russia ranks first in wood exports to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:55
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to repair vehicles Tenders 09:49
Value of Turkey's 1Q2021 steel export increases Turkey 09:48
Iranian currency rates for April 6 Finance 09:47
Oil rebounds on robust economic data, bargain hunting Oil&Gas 09:41
Turkey approves agreement with Azerbaijan on co-op in defense industry Politics 09:41
Iran should have long-term agreements with other countries, similar to one with China - official Politics 09:40
Water consumption - Iran's main challenge, says deputy energy minister Business 09:29
India reports 96,982 new coronavirus cases Other News 09:28
Brazil's COVID-19 cases exceed 13 mln Other News 08:49
Italy reports nearly 3 mln. COVID-19 recoveries as Easter lockdown ends Europe 08:26
Turkey announces more than 42,500 new coronavirus cases Turkey 07:55
Uzbekistan to optimize number of employees in public administration system starting May 1 Uzbekistan 07:45
Georgian health minister says Chinese vaccine safe, effective Georgia 07:40
Iran can provide transit route for Uzbekistan to world market Business 07:35
IFC works on updating Georgian food safety legislation Business 07:30
N. Korea decides not to participate in Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus concerns Other News 07:01
COVAX has shipped over 36 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 86 countries: spokesman Other News 06:25
Israel reports 353 new COVID-19 cases, 834,563 in total Israel 05:49
Uzbek, Indonesian companies discussing creation of joint facility Uzbekistan 05:10
U.S. expects Vienna talks setting stage for mutual return to JCPOA US 04:29
Israel's president set to announce candidate to form new government Israel 03:52
Novavax begins participant crossover in two COVID-19 vaccine trials Other News 03:13
Belgium records over 900,000 COVID-19 cases Europe 02:28
Biden administration names coordinator for U.S. vaccine diplomacy worldwide US 01:49
French police detain five female suspects on terrorism charge Europe 01:12
Jordan's king entrusts his uncle to handle issue of Prince Hamza Arab World 00:31
Azerbaijan talks int'l platform ensuring Digital Trade Hub's reliability, transparency ICT 5 April 23:59
Yellen calls for global minimum tax on corporations US 5 April 23:13
UK records another 2,762 coronavirus cases, 26 deaths Europe 5 April 22:39
Iran’s Kish Air starts Gorgan-Aktau flights Business 5 April 22:20
Turkey aims to recycle $1B worth of household waste Turkey 5 April 22:14
Russian Pharmsyntez company ready to invest in creation of production of cancer medicines in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 5 April 22:11
Japan's PM says COVID-19 cases surging but no 4th wave yet Other News 5 April 22:09
National Bank of Georgia shares data on insurance companies Finance 5 April 22:09
Russian FM arrives in India for 2-day visit Russia 5 April 21:37
UK PM confirms further lockdown easing in England from April 12 Europe 5 April 21:14
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers talks about reasons for changing excise rates Economy 5 April 20:52
Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union to deepen economic relations between two countries Business 5 April 20:46
E-TIR procedure to be applied on all routes across Azerbaijan - State Customs Committee Business 5 April 20:45
UAE Masdar company studies construction of photovoltaic plant in Uzbekistan's Navoi region Uzbekistan 5 April 20:45
World Bank to support Georgia's economic agenda Business 5 April 20:44
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to decide level of inflationary range - Unicapital Finance 5 April 20:44
Georgian Marneuli Almond company eyes exports to Europe Business 5 April 20:43
Georgian Tbilisi City Hall to open tender to purchase new minibusses Business 5 April 20:43
Georgia changes taxation of companies operating in FIZ Business 5 April 20:43
Iran boosts manufacturing of household appliances Business 5 April 20:42
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy computer equipment Tenders 5 April 20:42
Winner of tender announced by Azerbaijan’s Azersu company disclosed Business 5 April 20:42
New hazelnut processing plant to start operations in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district Economy 5 April 20:42
Azerbaijani farmers preparing for tobacco sowing Business 5 April 20:41
Russian Renaissance Capital improves forecast for economic growth in Azerbaijan Finance 5 April 20:41
Azerbaijan discloses number of enterprises registered in field of food safety Economy 5 April 20:40
Revenues of Azerbaijani 'Automobile Roads' targeted budgetary fund exceeds forecast Transport 5 April 20:40
CNPC branch in Turkmenistan opens tender for replacement of tubular heat exchanges Tenders 5 April 20:30
OIC Contact Group to visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam and Ganja soon Politics 5 April 20:21
Azerbaijan to issue several commemorative banknotes related to second Karabakh War Economy 5 April 20:21
Azerbaijani FM receives Iraq's Parliamentary delegation (PHOTO) Politics 5 April 19:18
Japan ready to support work in Azerbaijani liberated lands - Ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 5 April 18:44
Potential of all Azerbaijan's water resources must be carefully analyzed - president Politics 5 April 17:58
Average salary in Israel up 10.5% in January Israel 5 April 17:56
Azerbaijan shares footage of destroyed Armenian military targets by Air Force during 44-day war (VIDEO) Politics 5 April 17:50
There must be modern management everywhere - President Aliyev Politics 5 April 17:47
Iran to receive COVAX vaccines -FM Society 5 April 17:46
Water in Azerbaijan must be used efficiently - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 5 April 17:45
We must get rid of ground canals - Azerbaijani president Politics 5 April 17:43
President Ilham Aliyev talks potential of water resources in country's liberated lands Politics 5 April 17:41
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 6 Oil&Gas 5 April 17:39
Central executive bodies, local executive bodies and some entrepreneurs seemed to be conspiring and using water unscrupulously - Azerbaijani president Politics 5 April 17:31
Azerbaijan discloses number of importers capable of using "green corridor" in 1Q2020 Transport 5 April 17:30
We will continue to support our citizens engaged in agriculture - Azerbaijani president Politics 5 April 17:30
We can no longer carry out land reclamation measures, as they say, using primitive methods - President Aliyev Politics 5 April 17:27
In recent years, Azerbaijan almost revitalized cotton-growing - President Aliyev Politics 5 April 17:25
There are plans to build 10 new reservoirs - President of Azerbaijan Politics 5 April 17:23
Azerbaijan can provide cargo trucking to Russia and Iran - expert Transport 5 April 17:21
Iran's exports through Mahabad border checkpoint decline Business 5 April 17:19
Takhtakorpu water reservoir - important infrastructure facility to provide Baku with drinking water, says Azerbaijani president Politics 5 April 17:16
EU provides support for environmental protection in Georgia Business 5 April 17:16
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region opens tender for major repair of buildings Tenders 5 April 17:11
Iran's MFA discusses upcoming JCPOA meeting Nuclear Program 5 April 17:07
Azerbaijan issues update on number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 5 April 17:04
Azerbaijani Accounts Chamber reveals data on 2020 expenses Finance 5 April 16:55
WB predicts growth of Azerbaijan’s export and import operations in 2021-2023 Finance 5 April 16:54
Additional banks integrated into instant payments system in Azerbaijan Finance 5 April 16:54
Azerbaijan begins developing Budget Code draft Finance 5 April 16:53
Azerbaijan confirms 1,099 more COVID-19 cases, 647 recoveries Society 5 April 16:51
Iran seeks to supply gas to a number of villages - deputy minister Oil&Gas 5 April 16:47
Malaysian oilfield company to set up a joint venture in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 5 April 16:43
Romania closely following reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ministry Business 5 April 16:43
Georgia to receive Sinovac vaccine from China Georgia 5 April 16:38
Iran slowly bringing back its frozen assets from abroad Business 5 April 16:34
All news