Turkey records highest 49,584 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Tuesday reported 49,584 new COVID-19 cases, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Among the new cases were 2,003 symptomatic patients, and the total number in the country has reached 3,579,185.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 211 to 32,667, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,159,475 after 28,498 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.1 percent while the number of seriously ill patients is 2,477 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 271,547 tests were conducted over the past day, taking the overall number of tests in Turkey to 40,083,142.