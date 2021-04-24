Turkey reports over 49 400 COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 49 438 new coronavirus cases and 343 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 3,089 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 4,5 million.

As many as 60 176 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 3 970 111, while the death toll climbed to 37 672.

An additional 302 091 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 45,3 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 475.