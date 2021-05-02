Pandemic may ease in Turkey by November, official says

The coronavirus pandemic may ease by the end of October in Turkey, just in time to celebrate Republic Day on Oct. 29, a member of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, professor Mustafa Necmi Ilhan, told Demirören News Agency (DHA) on Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

He noted that this will only be possible if hygiene and social distancing measures are properly followed and vaccinations continue as planned.

“If the total lockdown pushes the COVID-19 infection rates to lower levels, our citizens under the age of 40 are vaccinated by the end of June and youngsters are also inoculated by the beginning of autumn, we may consider our Republic Day to be an even more joyful date,” he said.