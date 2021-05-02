Turkey’s export of furniture and timber to Turkmenistan down

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

Trend:

Turkey’s export of furniture and timber to Turkmenistan decreased by 8.4 percent from January through March 2021 up to $9.6 million compared to the same period of last year, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on April 22.

The Turkish export of furniture and timber to Turkmenistan also decreased by 1.4 percent in March 2021 compared to the same month of 2020 and amounted to $4.9 million.

The total amount of the Turkish furniture and timber export increased by 14.5 percent from January through March 2021 compared to the same period of last year, reaching $1.5 billion.

Turkey exported furniture and timber in the amount of $583.04 million in March 2021, which is by 36.6 percent more than in March 2020.

The Turkish export of these products amounted to $5.7 billion over the past 12 months (from March 2020 through March 2021).