Turkey reports over 24 700 COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 24 733 new coronavirus cases and 347 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The new cases include 2 501 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 4,9 million.

As many as 35 438 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 4 515 819, while the death toll climbed to 41 191.

An additional 243 648 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 47,9 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 438.