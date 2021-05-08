Austria increases import of steel from Turkey

Turkey 8 May 2021 17:36 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan eyes to launch WeChat payment solution
Uzbekistan, Ireland consider establishing co-op in tourism sector
Iran hopes Gorgan-Aktau flight to boost its tourism industry
France’s import of steel from Turkey up Turkey 18:11
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 9 Oil&Gas 18:03
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry places medium-term bonds on auction Finance 18:01
Cotton spinning factory of Turkmenistan’s Lebap region names production data Business 17:57
Chevron should remain cautious in further increasing oil & gas production Oil&Gas 17:52
Azerbaijan to continue online lessons in 10th-11th grades, minister says Society 17:52
Foreign shipping lines expected to return to Iran Business 17:49
Austria increases import of steel from Turkey Turkey 17:36
Fars Province to be connected to north-east and south-east of Iran via railway line Transport 17:36
1Q2021 value of operations via interbank national settlements system in Azerbaijan down Finance 17:34
United Arab Bank turns around with Dh10.2 million net profit Arab World 17:33
Azerbaijan's MoD shares video about Shusha - cultural capital of Azerbaijan Politics 17:33
New jobs created in Iran's Ardabil Province Business 17:32
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for overhaul of gas turbine engines Tenders 17:28
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 17:25
World Cup in Baku became one of my favorite competitions - Azerbaijani gymnast (PHOTO) Society 17:19
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of controller Tenders 17:13
Value of Iran's import of Turkish steel in 4M2021 grows Turkey 17:05
Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate remains below 1 Russia 17:02
Azerbaijan sets up new military units in liberated lands (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 17:01
Kazakhstan increases exports to UAE Business 16:59
Best moments of second day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 16:58
Kazakh gymnast shares impressions of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup taking place in Baku Society 16:57
Cult of personality of Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia can be compared with that of Hitler in Nazi Germany – Russian analyst Politics 16:53
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 8 Society 16:48
EU sceptical on vaccine waiver, but ready to discuss proposal Europe 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 649 more COVID-19 cases, 1,720 recoveries Society 16:41
Iran declares details of exports from Ardabil Province Business 16:31
Uzbekistan projects volume of direct foreign investments for 2021 Uzbekistan 16:27
Exports via Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province up Business 16:23
Turkey's 4M2021 export of steel to Georgia surges in value Turkey 16:23
China boosts import of Azerbaijani products y-o-y Business 16:18
Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils data on foreign exchange transactions over March 2021 Finance 16:17
Azerbaijani Ro-Pax type ferry reaches Kazakh port of Kuryk (PHOTO) Transport 16:15
G-7 countries back Taiwan's observer status in World Health Assembly Other News 16:12
Lack of minefield maps delays mine clearance - Trend TV Azerbaijan 16:04
Uzbekistan’s 1Q2021 cars export revealed Transport 16:03
Results of Azerbaijani gymnasts’ performance in exercises with clubs, ribbons as part of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 16:02
Turkish Energy Ministry prolongs oil, gas exploration licenses for several companies Oil&Gas 15:51
Azerbaijani president displayed successful strategy on battlefield and in media - two tactics of Great Victory Politics 15:49
Turkmenistan sees active dev't of cotton industry Business 15:40
Latvia reveals main economic indicators of bilateral cooperation with Georgia Business 15:40
Iran discloses number of restored mines in South Khorasan Province Business 15:37
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685 Europe 15:31
Azerbaijan's CBC radio starts broadcasting in Karabakh ICT 15:19
Iran's Khorasan Razavi Province to increase trade with Turkmenistan Business 15:18
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on Shusha (VIDEO) Politics 15:17
Iran to import Coronavirus vaccine - President Rouhani Business 15:15
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan implementing road and railroad construction projects Transport 15:04
Competitions in Baku always held at highest level - Slovenian gymnast Society 15:02
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry discloses events to be held on occasion of Victory Day - May 9 Society 15:02
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 14:58
Iran Khodro Diesel Company boots its production Business 14:30
Azerbaijan’s Baku city always warmly welcoming - Ukrainian gymnast Society 14:28
Uzbekistan's international reserves grow Uzbekistan 14:25
Sri Lanka approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for emergency use Other News 14:15
Turkmenistan signs decree on pardon for Qadr Night Turkmenistan 14:10
Uzbekistan Railways plans to resume railway communication with Russia and Kazakhstan Transport 14:07
Iran's IMIDRO begins study of public and comparative discovery in Albalaq mine Business 14:07
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy company names winner of tenders for maintenance of IT equipment Business 14:06
Number of Azerbaijani insurance companies entitled to operate within Green Card system increase Finance 14:05
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia company opens tender to attract services Tenders 14:04
Baku Stock Exchange unveils 4M2021 transactions on corporate securities Finance 14:03
Azerbaijan expanding cooperation with Czech Republic in nanotechnologies Business 14:02
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 8 Society 13:57
Uzbekistan suspends flights to Turkey and India Transport 13:30
Scientific conferences, organized by Baku Higher Oil School on occasion of 98th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, are coming to an end (PHOTO) Society 13:15
Uzbek ministry extends tender for pumping and power equipment Tenders 12:58
Saudi Crown Prince, Pakistan’s PM hold talks as bilateral agreements, MoUs signed Arab World 12:58
Russia records another 8,329 new daily coronavirus cases Russia 12:53
Kazakh-Turkish JV launches tender to attract equipment inspection services Tenders 12:52
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company plans to increase production Oil&Gas 12:49
Azerbaijani Central Bank makes allocations for software platform support Finance 12:48
Israel among 12 ‘green’ countries okayed for UK summer travelers Europe 12:48
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku organized at high level - Georgian gymnast Society 12:47
Kazakh oil refinery opens tender to attract examination services Tenders 12:41
Int'l Judo Federation thanks Azerbaijan for return of previously detained Armenian judoka Politics 12:40
Kazakh Gas Processing Plant opens tender on supply of diesel fuel Tenders 12:35
Interest in Georgian aviation market growing amid COVID-19 Transport 12:35
Auto sector urges U.S. Congress to help fund its computer chip needs US 12:33
Iran’s ISOICO declares amount of attracted funds Business 12:29
Mine clearance work on Fuzuli-Ahmadbayli highway continues in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:27
Turkmenistan exceeds plan for transport, communication sector Transport 12:21
World Cup competitions at Baku National Gymnastics Arena continue (PHOTO) Society 12:15
Georgia reports 1,564 new coronavirus cases for May 8 Georgia 12:11
Data of Turkmenistan’s construction sector revealed Construction 12:11
Supplies of Uzbek cherries to foreign markets to decrease Uzbekistan 12:02
PASHA Capital - 4M2021 leader in Baku Stock Exchange operations Finance 12:02
Uzbekistan developing strategy for promoting textile products to EU market Uzbekistan 11:41
Turkmenistan records growth in agro-industrial production Business 11:31
S. Korean company eyes producing medical devices in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region Uzbekistan 11:31
Iran’s GTC unveils volume of wheat purchased from farmers Business 11:04
Prices for gold, silver continue to rise in Azerbaijan Finance 10:55
Indicators of Turkmenistan’s oil, gas sector growing Oil&Gas 10:53
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 8 Uzbekistan 10:53
France to impose quarantines for arrivals from 7 more countries, including UAE, Qatar Europe 10:48
Turkish Energy Ministry bans local company from participating in BOTAS tenders Oil&Gas 10:47
Russian, Tajik presidents to discuss bilateral ties, Tajik-Kyrgyz border clashes Russia 10:41
EU calls on U.S. and others to export their vaccines Europe 10:39
EBRD considers supporting transformation of Uzbek mining and metallurgical combine Finance 10:35
