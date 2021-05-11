Turkish export of electrical goods to Azerbaijan drops

Turkey 11 May 2021 17:29 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish export of electrical goods to Azerbaijan drops
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan eye accelerating implementation of roadmap for industrial co-op
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan eye accelerating implementation of roadmap for industrial co-op
Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of prices for vegetable oil and sugar
Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of prices for vegetable oil and sugar
Second component of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Second component of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 12 Oil&Gas 17:58
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 17:35
Foreign investors waiting for decision related to FATF in Iran – official Finance 17:32
Azerbaijani journalists view State Border Service's Military Hospital in liberated Gubadly (PHOTO) Society 17:32
Demand for OPEC crude in 2021 revised up Oil&Gas 17:31
Turkish export of electrical goods to Azerbaijan drops Turkey 17:29
Shares of Kazakhstan's KAZ Minerals delisted from stock exchange Finance 17:28
Export Development Bank of Iran to provide loans to startup companies Finance 17:19
Data on cargo shipment through Turkish Kocaeli port over 1Q2021 revealed Turkey 17:19
Kazakhstan reports increase in new housing prices Business 17:18
Azerbaijan's ADIF continues compensating depositors of closed banks Finance 17:17
Turkey sees increase in cement exports to Georgia Turkey 17:17
Cargo movements in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port increase Transport 17:16
OPEC marks increase in Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil exports Oil&Gas 17:08
Guaranteed wheat purchasing from farmers in Iran continues Business 17:01
Iran to inaugurate new airport in Kurdistan Province Transport 17:00
Iran to build new factory at Amirabad port Business 16:58
OPEC revises up forecasts for Azerbaijan’s liquids supplies in 2021 Oil&Gas 16:50
Azerbaijan reveals number of vaccinated citizens for May 11 Society 16:48
Azerbaijan confirms 514 more COVID-19 cases, 1,306 recoveries Society 16:44
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 11 Society 16:40
Iran’s PMO unveils volume of cargo transportation via Abadan Port Transport 16:40
Iran shares unemployment data Business 16:39
Georgia export to Germany increased by 40% Georgia 16:30
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan eye accelerating implementation of roadmap for industrial co-op Uzbekistan 16:11
FDA to attract funds to support reforms in Uzbekistan Finance 16:11
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for spares for gas pumping units Tenders 16:10
Iran starts mass production of coronavirus vaccine Society 15:51
Russia boosts steel imports from Turkey Turkey 15:51
Volume of cargo shipment via Turkish Karabiga port in 1Q2021 revealed Turkey 15:51
Renewables to account for 90% of total global power capacity increases in 2021-2022 Oil&Gas 15:47
Annual renewable capacity additions reach highest level since 1999 Oil&Gas 15:20
Oil dips as pipeline outage fears ease, India weighs Oil&Gas 15:17
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Azerbaijan just a few days ago, more significant shipments expected later this month - Russian FM Politics 14:33
Statements reeking of revanchism, are very dangerous, first of all for Armenian side - President Aliyev Politics 14:32
Restriction on movement likely to ease in late May in Georgia Georgia 14:31
Since end of hostilities, we transferred all prisoners of war - President Aliyev Politics 14:28
Azerbaijan shows goodwill in matters related to humanitarian issues - President Aliyev Politics 14:26
Post-conflict situation, of course, dictates need for closer contacts at all levels - President Aliyev Politics 14:21
Heroization of Nazism in all its forms - unacceptable - Azerbaijan FM Politics 14:16
Gaza escalation weighs on shekel Israel 14:14
Issue of unblocking transport in region must be prioritized - Azerbaijani FM Politics 14:10
Humanitarian issues must be resolved as quickly as possible - Russian FM Politics 14:06
Russian FM notes key factor in normalizing situation in Karabakh Politics 14:05
Russia highly appreciates work of trilateral group of deputy prime ministers of three countries - Russian FM Politics 14:02
Azerbaijan committed to fulfilling its obligations under trilateral agreement - Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:48
Nine killed in Kazan school shooting Russia 13:39
Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered to Azerbaijan by late May - Russian FM Politics 13:34
FMs of Azerbaijan, Russia sign plan of consultations for 2021-2022 (PHOTO) Politics 13:25
Azerbaijan condemns all terror acts - Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:23
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated people Uzbekistan 13:20
Uzbekistan considers attracting French companies to partake in state assets privatization Uzbekistan 13:19
Uzbekistan signs memorandum of understanding with French Rothschild & Cie Finance 13:17
Uzbekistan reveals numbers of companies with dominant position in market Uzbekistan 13:15
Uzbekistan taking measures to improve availability of public services Uzbekistan 13:10
Iran and India trade declines due to COVID-19 Business 12:57
Azerbaijani president congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan holiday Politics 12:48
Armenian railways are owned by Russian railways, therefore, we are discussing issue mainly with Russian side - President Aliyev Politics 12:47
Indian Army sets up 100-bedded hospitals in Faridabad, Chandigarh, Patiala Other News 12:46
Indian FY22 growth may slip to 8.2%: Crisil Other News 12:46
Twitter Donates $15 Million For COVID-19 Relief In India Other News 12:45
President Ilham Aliyev criticizes statements of Canada's, France's MFAs: Let them mind their own business Politics 12:45
Startups fight COVID-19: How healthtech startup Meddo is helping tackle the hospital bed crisis Other News 12:44
Outpouring of support from US for India, Covid-19 help touches USD half a billion Other News 12:43
Zangazur corridor must and will be opened - President Aliyev Politics 12:43
PFPA-Musavat duo mobilized all their resources to overthrow Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan - President Aliyev Politics 12:42
This visit to Nakhchivan has great symbolic meaning - President Aliyev Politics 12:38
President Aliyev warns revanchists in Armenia: They shouldn’t play with fire Politics 12:37
Military equipment available to Nakhchivan Army today probably superior to equipment of some advanced countries - President Aliyev Politics 12:35
Russian FM visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev Politics 12:32
There is no territorial unit called Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 12:32
Iran and Serbia plan to develop trade ties Business 12:02
Azerbaijani, Russian delegations holding meeting in expanded composition Politics 11:55
Value of exports from Azerbaijan to UK soars Business 11:50
FMs of Azerbaijan, Russia begin one-on-one meeting Politics 11:29
Queen Elizabeth to set out UK government's post-pandemic agenda Europe 11:28
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for calibration of ultrasonic flowmeters Tenders 11:27
Australia's Victoria on alert after first COVID-19 case in two months Other News 11:26
Central Bank of Azerbaijan makes allocations to support credit register system Finance 10:58
Kazakhstan sees increase in trade with Iran despite COVID-19 Business 10:47
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Georgia multifold Business 10:46
Turkey reveals 1Q2021 data on cargo movement via local ports from Russia Turkey 10:46
Baku welcomes UNESCO mission to assess cultural heritage of Karabakh - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 10:40
Iranian currency rates for May 11 Finance 10:35
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia company opens tender for feasibility study dev't Tenders 10:34
TAP to open tender for purchase of gas for fuelling compressor stations Oil&Gas 10:33
UN says Europe needs more efficient mechanisms to handle migrant arrivals Europe 10:29
Amazon raises $1 billion sustainable bond for climate US 10:16
Latest prices for Azerbaijani oil disclosed Finance 10:14
Azerbaijan boosts import of coffee, tea Business 10:14
SOCAR’s Petkim extends time of repaying receivables Oil&Gas 10:03
Central Bank of Azerbaijan releases 1Q2021 net external assets of local commercial banks Finance 10:02
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 11 Uzbekistan 10:01
Turkey unveils volume of goods handled through Bandirma port in 1Q2021 Turkey 10:01
Turkey publishes 1Q2021 data on cargo movement via Izmir port Turkey 09:39
Number of ships received at Turkish Ambarli port in 1Q2021 revealed Turkey 09:39
Turkey confirms 13,604 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 08:52
Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of prices for vegetable oil and sugar Kyrgyzstan 08:36
Immunization Technical Advisers of Georgia hope WHO to authorize Sinovac Georgia 08:33
Envoy: Iran supports Afghan peace process Iran 08:24
All news