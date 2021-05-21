Austria's 1Q2021 import of Turkish cars up in value

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Turkey’s export of cars to Austria has grown by 31.6 percent from January through March 2021, making up over $56.6 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In March 2021, the export of cars from Turkey to Austria rose by 58.4 percent compared to March 2020, amounting to $22.9 million, said the ministry.

In the first 3 months of 2021, the export of cars from Turkey to global markets increased by 10.2 percent over the year, reaching $7.69 billion.

In March of this year, Turkey exported cars to the foreign markets in the amount of over $2.8 billion, which is 40.4 percent more than in the same month of 2020.

Over the past 12 months (from March 2020 through March 2021), Turkey’s car exports abroad exceeded $26.2 billion.