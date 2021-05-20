Turkey reports 9 385 COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 9 385 new coronavirus cases and 207 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The new cases include 856 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 5,16 million.

As many as 9 271 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 5 160 423, while the death toll climbed to 45 626.

An additional 219 192 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 51 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 2 041.