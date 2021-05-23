Poland to purchase Turkey's combat drones in 1st NATO sale
Poland will purchase 24 Bayraktar TB2 (Tactical Block 2) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) from NATO ally Turkey, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told Polish public radio, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
This is the first time a NATO member will acquire Turkish drones.
The combat drones will be armed with anti-tank projectiles. Poland will also buy a logistics and training package along with the aircraft. First shipments will arrive in 2022.
The drones have assault capabilities and have "proven themselves in wars in Eastern Europe," Blaszczak said.
Blaszczak on Wednesday teased the acquisition of the Turkish drones on Twitter.
