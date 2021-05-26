Turkey reports 9 375 COVID-19 cases
Turkey reported 9 375 new coronavirus cases and 175 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
The new cases include 693 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 5,2 million.
As many as 11 192 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 5 045 508, while the death toll climbed to 46 621.
An additional 223 104 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 52,8 million.
The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 667.
