Turkey boosts exports of grain, legumes to international markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

Turkey boosted the export of grain and legumes to foreign markets by 15.5 percent from January through April 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

Accordingly, the value of the exports reached $2.77 billion, said the ministry.

"In April 2021, Turkey exported grain and legumes worth more than $753.4 million, which is 26.9 percent more compared to the same month of 2020," the ministry noted.

Over the past 12 months (from April 2020 through April 2021), Turkey’s exports of grain and legumes abroad amounted to $7.66 billion.