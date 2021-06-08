Turkey reports 5,647 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5,647 as the daily patients increase by 495 in the past 24 hours, and 91 more people have died, taking the death toll to 48,255, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,293,627 according to the infographic.

Some 6,576 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,167,350.

The ministry said 218,164 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 55,673,616.