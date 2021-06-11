Turkey reports 6,408 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6,408 as the daily patients increase by 563 in the past 24 hours, and 96 more people have died, taking the death toll to 48,524, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5,313,098 according to the infographic.
Some 6,895 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
The total number of recovered cases stood at 5,186,728.
The ministry said 223,320 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 56,346,656.
Latest
The Representation of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has started its work in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan and UNOPS: new landmarks of cooperation for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals
Preliminary investigation of criminal case against 26 more members of Armenian armed groups completes in Azerbaijan
Academician Akmal Saidov on ratification by Uzbekistan of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities
“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Respect” exhibition by NARGIS Publishing house is open on the Baku Boulevard (PHOTO/VIDEO)