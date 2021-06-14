Best offer from Summer Tour: A tour package to popular resorts in Turkey for just 399 USD

The largest tour operator Summer Tour offers super advantageous tour packages to popular resorts in Turkey – Antalya, Bodrum, Marmaris, Kusadasi, Dalaman.

As a part of the promotion, you can purchase travel packages for a period of 8 days / 7 nights in 5 * star hotels at a price of 399 USD *

* The amount is indicated for 1 person, suited for double accommodation.

The price includes a direct round-trip flight, airport-hotel-airport transfer, 5* star “all-inclusive” hotel accommodation and medical insurance.

Check-in dates:

ANTALYA

20.06-22.06-27.06-29.06

BODRUM

27.06-28.06-30.06

DALAMAN / MARMARİS

25.06-28.06-30.06

KUSADASI

28.06-30.06

Note that the number of places is limited.

Travel packages can be purchased at any accredited travel agency in Azerbaijan.

Hurry up to buy tour packages at a super advantageous price!