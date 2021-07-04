Turkey's electricity transmission company to be privatized

Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) was included in the scope of the country's privatization process, according to Turkey's Official Gazette on July 3, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The presidential decision on the subject was published in Official Gazette. According to the decision, the privatization preparations will be carried out in cooperation with the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and the Privatization Administration.

By the end of 2020, TEİAŞ reached 71,097 kilometers of energy transmission lines. The country holds 97,689 megawatts of installed capacity for electricity generation by the end of May 2021.