Turkey's electricity transmission company to be privatized
Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) was included in the scope of the country's privatization process, according to Turkey's Official Gazette on July 3, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.
The presidential decision on the subject was published in Official Gazette. According to the decision, the privatization preparations will be carried out in cooperation with the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry and the Privatization Administration.
By the end of 2020, TEİAŞ reached 71,097 kilometers of energy transmission lines. The country holds 97,689 megawatts of installed capacity for electricity generation by the end of May 2021.
Latest
Provision of Azerbaijan with maps of mined areas opens doors towards coordination on strategic security matters in South Caucasus – US analyst
Plane of Baku-Nakhchivan flight made unscheduled landing due to technical malfunction in air conditioning system
Armenia's handing in mine maps is fruit of unbridled foreign policy led by President Aliyev - US expert
Amnesty International provides extremely distorted image of Azerbaijan, which is true crime - US expert
I think US may contribute significantly to forging lasting peace and atmosphere of trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia - President Aliyev
We would like to see also American companies as our partners in restoration process of liberated territories - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan's National Assembly of Youth Organizations appeals to int'l organizations on pollution of Okhchuchay river by Armenia (PHOTO)
Okhchuchay river which flows from Armenia to Azerbaijan is unfolding environmental catastrophy - president's aide (VIDEO)
With the support of Azercell, our students won two medals at the International Olympiad in Informatics!