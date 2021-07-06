Turkey reports 4,678 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Monday confirmed 4,678 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,449,464, according to the health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 35 to 49,959, while 4,735 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 219,737 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 36.25 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 15.85 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 53.65 million doses including third booster jabs.