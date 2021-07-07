Turkey reports 5,299 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 5,299 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,454,763, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 37 to 49,996, while 4,446 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 226,651 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 36.57 million people have received the first doses of the vaccine in Turkey, with over 16.03 million having had their second doses.