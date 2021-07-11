Turkish chemical exports to Austria surge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

The export of chemical products from Turkey to Austria increased by 27.5 percent from January through April 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 amounting to $30.4 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The export volume of chemical products from Turkey to Austria increased by 53.6 percent in April 2021 compared to April 2020 and reached $8.7 million.

The amount of export of chemical products from Turkey increased by 25.8 percent from January through April 2021 compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $7.5 billion.

Turkey exported chemical products worth $2.2 billion in April 2021, which is 69.5 percent more than in April 2020.

Turkey’s export of these products amounted to $19.8 billion over the past 12 months (April 2020 - April 2021).