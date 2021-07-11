Turkey sees increase in export of cars to Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Juдн 11

Trend:

The export of cars from Turkey to Italy increased by 43.2 percent from January through April 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to $889.2 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The export volume of cars from Turkey to Italy increased by three times in April 2021 compared to April 2020 and reached $200.8 million.

The amount of the export of cars from Turkey increased by 34.1 percent from January through April 2021 compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $10.1 billion.

Turkey exported cars worth $2.5 billion in April 2021, which is 3.1 times more than in the same month of 2020.

Turkey’s export of these products amounted to $28.1 billion over the past 12 months (April 2020 - April 2021).