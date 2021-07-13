President Erdogan, China’s Xi discuss cooperation, COVID-19 fight

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, held a phone conference Tuesday evening where they discussed enhancing cooperation in many fields, including the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine development, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The steps that will improve Turkey-China relations and regional developments, especially in terms of trade, investment, energy, transportation and health were discussed in the phone call, according to the statement made by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

Recalling that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China, President Erdogan expressed that they would like to celebrate these important anniversaries in a way befitting the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

There is wide-reaching cooperation potential between the two countries in all fields of regional and global diplomacy and economy, President Erdogan emphasized, and stated that the High-Level Joint Working Group between the countries will accelerate cooperation.