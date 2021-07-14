Number of Turkish job seekers in Azerbaijan decreases since early 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

The number of trips of Turkish citizens to Azerbaijan for the purpose of employment greatly decreased from January through June 2021, the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend.

The number of Turkish citizens who visited Azerbaijan through ISKUR decreased by 85.9 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the period from January through June 2020, amounting to 16 people.

In general, 6,171 Turkish citizens traveled abroad through ISKUR from January through June 2021, which is 33.5 percent more than from January through June 2020.

Some 106,625 Turkish citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in June 2021.

Moreover, 34 percent out of the total number of those employed accounted for women, 66 percent - men. At the same time, 98.9 percent of job seekers got a job in the private sector.

The number of unemployed in Turkey reached 2.9 million people in June 2021, 48 percent of them are women, 52 percent - men.