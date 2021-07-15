Value of Turkish steel export to Georgia grows in 1H2021

Turkey 15 July 2021 12:15 (UTC+04:00)
Value of Turkish steel export to Georgia grows in 1H2021
ASOS sees sales growth slow on COVID-19 uncertainty
ASOS sees sales growth slow on COVID-19 uncertainty
France's 1H2021 import of Turkish steel notably up in value
France's 1H2021 import of Turkish steel notably up in value
Kazakhstan increases trade with Spain y-o-y
Kazakhstan increases trade with Spain y-o-y
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Value of Azerbaijan's import of Turkish leather products down in 1H2021 Turkey 13:14
Anchor investors pour US$20b into Indian food delivery start-up Zomato Other News 13:07
Kazakhstan's Air Astana opens tender for roads reconstruction Tenders 12:59
Indian Army grants permanent commission to 147 more women SSC officers Other News 12:53
1 in 4 Himachal adults fully vaccinated, against India’s 1 in 18 — here’s how hill state did it Other News 12:50
UAE: Indian man wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free raffle Other News 12:48
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Malta Turkey 12:48
Armenia must take lessons from past - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 12:42
Russia fighters intercept US strategic bombers over Bering Sea Russia 12:36
Georgia's 1H2021 import value of steel from Turkey grows Turkey 12:34
Saudi Arabia delivers vital COVID-19 aid to Tunisia Arab World 12:32
Israeli startups raised $11.9b in H1 2021 Israel 12:29
Prices for Azerbaijani oil continue to rise Finance 12:27
Amazon urges end to New York lawsuit over COVID-19 standards at warehouses US 12:26
ASOS sees sales growth slow on COVID-19 uncertainty Europe 12:22
Volume of 5M2021 cargo shipment through Turkish Kocaeli port revealed Turkey 12:22
Value of Turkish steel export to Georgia grows in 1H2021 Turkey 12:15
Trial over members of Armenian armed group at Baku court postponed (PHOTO) Politics 12:02
SoftBank Vision Fund invests $1.7 bln in S.Korean travel firm Yanolja Other News 11:50
Azerbaijani president sends letter to Turkish president on fifth anniversary of coup attempt in Turkey Politics 11:48
Turkey discloses 5M2021 volume of cargo shipment through Istanbul port Turkey 11:47
France's 1H2021 import of Turkish steel notably up in value Turkey 11:43
Kazakhstan reports decrease in cargo transport via internal waters Transport 11:35
Construction of highway connecting Azerbaijan's several liberated districts continues (PHOTO) Society 11:32
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender for power stations repair Tenders 11:08
Azerbaijan's state budget posts surplus in 1H2021 Finance 10:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 15 Finance 10:42
Indian envoy hosts US Homeland Security Secretary Other News 10:40
1,295 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:34
Azerbaijan's GDP increases YTD Finance 10:31
Kazakhstan's AIX, Nazarbayev University to promote listing of mining corporations on exchange Business 10:27
Afghanistan: Continuation of deadly war or revival of Greater Central Asia? Other News 10:18
Number of Turkish labor migrants to Uzbekistan surges in 1H2021 Turkey 10:18
Dubai regulator fines former Abraaj finance chief $1.7 million Arab World 10:16
Dollar rises to 74.11 rubles on Moscow exchange Russia 10:12
More Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine delivered to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:12
U.S. regulator sues Amazon, demands recall of hazardous products US 10:09
Contracts signed within Kazakhstan's trade-economic mission to Uzbekistan Business 10:04
Delta variant of coronavirus circulating in Georgia - NCDC Georgia 09:50
Iran sees solar increase power productions Politics 09:46
Israel in talks with pharma companies about COVID booster jab Israel 09:38
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Turkmenistan despite global pandemic Business 09:37
Sydney Airport rejects $17 bln buyout proposal amid deal frenzy Other News 09:31
Kazakhstan increases trade with Spain y-o-y Business 09:24
OSAGO insurance collections in Azerbaijani market grow YTD Finance 09:21
Three employees of Baku Higher Oil School become winners of “Yüksəliş” competition Society 09:15
Positions of Azerbaijani army near Shusha city come under fire Politics 08:47
Kazakhstan records its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:38
Oil falls nearly 1% as market eyes increased supplies Oil&Gas 08:30
Iran has active trade relations with Azerbaijan - customs official (Exclusive) Business 08:01
Export value of Georgia's domestic beer down Business 08:00
Fewer than 1,000 VIPs may attend Olympic opening ceremony in person World 07:43
Iran not ready for nuclear talks until Raisi takes over Iran 06:55
South Korea reports 1,600 new COVID cases, Other News 05:57
Brazil reports 1,556 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 04:54
Georgian state-owned wine company receives loan from Cartu Bank Finance 04:09
Death toll from winter storm in U.S. Texas rises to 210 US 03:33
Bolsonaro to be transferred to Sao Paulo for possible emergency surgery Other News 02:37
S.African govt plans troop surge to quell unrest Other News 01:30
EU unveils 'Fit for 55' climate package World 00:42
US McAfee company names one of main cyber threats in 1Q2021 ICT 14 July 23:59
UK reports more than 40,000 daily coronavirus cases Europe 14 July 23:54
Nearly 350 Afghan citizens cross state border with Tajikistan over two days Tajikistan 14 July 23:24
New flight from Moscow to Issyk-Kul opens Kyrgyzstan 14 July 23:16
US may increase imports of almonds from Georgia Business 14 July 23:14
Kazakh PM instructs to put 4 regions of Kazakhstan under tighter COVID curbs Kazakhstan 14 July 23:05
Turkish startups receive $746 mln in foreign investments in Q2 Turkey 14 July 22:56
Uzbekistan eyes receiving more COVID-19 vaccines Uzbekistan 14 July 22:50
US McAfee tracks surge in publicly disclosed cyber incidents YTD ICT 14 July 22:21
Russian AvtoVAZ suspends production of some models Transport 14 July 22:21
Georgia not considering reducing bureaucratic expenditures Finance 14 July 22:19
Infrastructure projects may be stopped in Georgia - Association of Infrastructure Builders Construction 14 July 22:19
Russia bans import of tomatoes, peaches from Azerbaijan Business 14 July 22:13
President Ilham Aliyev warns Armenia: Let them think carefully before it is too late Politics 14 July 22:13
President Ilham Aliyev drives 'Khazar' car (PHOTO) Politics 14 July 22:09
Iran's industrial cities attract foreign investors - ISIPO Business 14 July 21:59
Kazakhstan-based Tethys completed drilling at well, enters new dev't stage Oil&Gas 14 July 21:55
For me personally, Azerbaijan is very close country, I have many friends here - Mayor of Tbilisi Politics 14 July 21:50
Azerbaijan and Georgia are fraternal countries - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:46
Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:39
Turkmenistan intends to convene International Conference on Financing for Development Turkmenistan 14 July 21:36
We are ready and must be ready for war at any moment - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:35
Capitulation act Armenia signed on 10 November allowed to save lives of thousands of young people - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:32
If there is East Zangazur, then there is also West Zangazur - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:28
There should be peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:25
There were no deserters during war - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:24
Second Karabakh war being studied in military schools of world's leading countries today - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:23
We restored our territorial integrity and incurred minimal losses - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 21:18
Armenian losses are at least 7,000-8,000 - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14 July 21:13
If Armenia not signed act of capitulation, if war continued, we would not have stopped, of course - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:11
One of my most important instructions was to achieve goal we set with minimal losses - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 21:05
Central Bank of Azerbaijan learning from advanced int’l experience in development of insurance sector Finance 14 July 20:55
State always pays great attention to this category of people – not in word but in deed - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 20:53
We avenged our martyrs of first, second Karabakh wars on battlefield, we can be proud of that - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 20:52
Azerbaijan's Bank BTB completes 2Q2021 with net profit Finance 14 July 20:44
All families of martyrs, disabled veterans of Karabakh war should know that we are always with them - Azerbaijani president Politics 14 July 20:36
Our native land is Zangazur, Goycha district, Iravan. We will definitely return there - President Aliyev Politics 14 July 20:35
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on mine clearance and civil-military coordination (PHOTO) Politics 14 July 20:28
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's Bank BTB increase as of 2Q2021 Finance 14 July 20:22
Number of Turkish job seekers in Azerbaijan decreases since early 2021 Turkey 14 July 19:51
All news