Uzbekistan’s import of electrical goods from Turkey up

Turkey 20 July 2021 12:37 (UTC+04:00)
Russian base in Tajikistan ready to repel Afghan terrorists if necessary - ambassador
Afghan citizens who crossed border with Tajikistan return back
Kyrgyz and Tajik government border delegations meet in Bishkek
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 12:59
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for July 20 Georgia 12:38
Baku, EU on verge of new stage in development of relations - analyst Politics 12:25
Global renewable chemicals gaining increased market share Oil&Gas 12:18
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry opens tender to buy various types of tar Business 12:08
Iran uses targeted subsidy resources to pay for guaranteed purchase of wheat Politics 12:07
Global gas detection equipment market to exceed $3B by 2026 Oil&Gas 12:02
Azerbaijan’s export volume to CIS countries slightly down Economy 11:49
Uzbekistan talks number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Uzbekistan 11:48
Azrieli Group buys Norwegian data centers co for NIS 2.3b Israel 11:38
IMF calls on Georgia to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination Business 11:38
Nominations for gas flows at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:30
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for July 20 Uzbekistan 11:25
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 11:08
Europe’s hydropower capacity growth to be led by Turkey Oil&Gas 11:07
Uzbekneftegaz increases sulfur export in 6M2021 Oil&Gas 11:05
Kazakhstan reports twofold decrease in trade with Switzerland Business 10:49
IMF updates its macroeconomic forecast for Georgia Business 10:47
Global hydropower expansion at risk to slow down this decade Oil&Gas 10:45
bp marks dramatic fall in EU natural gas production Oil&Gas 10:35
International handmade carpets exhibition to be held in Iran Society 10:34
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spares for rotary equipment via tender Tenders 10:31
Uzbek Uzsuvaminot opens tender for reconstruction of water supply networks Tenders 10:18
EU remarkably reduced carbon emissions in 2020, says bp Oil&Gas 10:14
Georgia sees increase in peach export Business 10:14
Iranian government to compensate for water shortage losses Business 10:11
Azerbaijan discloses volume of gas exported to Europe Oil&Gas 10:08
Uzbekistan eyes modernizing pumping stations in number of regions Uzbekistan 09:57
Кazakh national telecommunications operator opens tender to buy accumulators Business 09:55
Oil steadies after slumping on COVID-19 fears, OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 09:48
Fact that Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of territorial claims - absurd, MFA says Politics 09:38
Alborz Tunnel in Tehran-North freeway to be opened soon Transport 09:35
Some OPEC+ member states to overproduce relative to their new quotas Oil&Gas 09:34
Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijan's positions in Nakhchivan Politics 09:30
Iran going for extreme measures to battle 'Delta' COVID-19 wave Society 09:20
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares publication on official Instagram page in connection with Eid al-Adha (PHOTO) Politics 09:11
UN chief condemns market bombing in Iraq Arab World 08:51
Rockets fired on Afghan presidential palace Other News 08:28
Port of Baku expands Azerbaijan’s transit potential through digitalization and int’l co-op Transport 08:06
Norway removes Azerbaijan from list of countries not recommended for travel Society 08:02
Brazil reports 542 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 07:26
2 rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon Israel 06:49
US to evacuate 2,500 Afghans to US military base in Virginia US 06:14
Pedro Castillo declared president-elect of Peru Other News 05:29
Russia extends suspension of flights with Tanzania Russia 04:45
Israel reports 1,237 new COVID-19 cases, 852,745 in total Israel 04:13
German gov't to provide rapid assistance to flood victims Europe 03:31
UK reports another 39,950 coronavirus cases as restrictions eased Europe 02:52
Canada to admit vaccinated U.S. tourists after more than 16 months Other News 02:15
Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week Other News 01:20
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 427,000 in past day - WHO Other News 00:37
Armenia again fires at Azerbaijan Army’s combat positions in direction of Sadarak district - MoD Politics 00:05
UNDP supports Uzbekistan in establishing of Integrated National Financing Framework (Exclusive) Uzbekistan 19 July 23:59
Israel's defense minister, Palestinian president, discuss 'trust-building' Israel 19 July 23:36
Death toll from Baghdad blast up to 25 Arab World 19 July 22:50
European Commission approves Czech Republic's 7-bln-euro recovery plan Europe 19 July 22:23
Kazakh president tasks to speed up QazVac vaccine’s registration by WHO Kazakhstan 19 July 21:56
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Nakhchivan - Defense Ministry Politics 19 July 21:41
President Ilham Aliyev made Twitter post on occasion of Eid al-Adha (PHOTO) Politics 19 July 21:22
AZAL plane delivers coronavirus vaccines to Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO) Society 19 July 21:00
China hopes WHO can maintain scientific, serious nature of COVID-19 origin tracing: FM Other News 19 July 20:42
Azerbaijan's positions in international ratings continue to grow (PHOTO) Economy 19 July 20:02
Azerbaijan's State Oil Company launches highly productive well in Bulla-Deniz field Economy 19 July 20:01
Turkish consumer confidence index down in July Turkey 19 July 19:39
Nizami Ganjavi International Center will host Global Young Leaders Forum 2021 Society 19 July 19:31
Georgia sees increase in domestic flights Georgia 19 July 19:24
Iran's exports to African trade partners up 350% in a quarter Business 19 July 19:08
Saudi Arabia, UAE review bilateral ties, cooperation Arab World 19 July 18:39
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 19 Society 19 July 18:22
Azerbaijan confirms 148 more COVID-19 cases, 56 recoveries Society 19 July 18:17
Over 1.45 billion coronavirus jabs given in China, says watchdog Other News 19 July 18:05
Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Pakistan on heavy bus crash victims Politics 19 July 18:03
Some French politicians hobnob with Armenian community - Israeli expert Politics 19 July 17:37
Azerbaijan has great potential for cargo transshipment within North-South corridor Transport 19 July 17:37
Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan increases Business 19 July 17:35
Iran bans import of some mobile phones Business 19 July 17:31
Iran's priority is supporting domestic messengers - Minister of ICT Business 19 July 16:48
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 electricity, gas, steam production, distribution, supply grows Oil&Gas 19 July 16:41
Iranian MFA shares updates on JCPOA Nuclear Program 19 July 16:36
Iran-South Korea Business Council discusses frozen assets Business 19 July 16:07
Iran's caviar production increases Business 19 July 15:58
Iran sees increase employment Business 19 July 15:52
Iran discussing extension of lockdown Business 19 July 15:48
Turkmenistan shares data on average yield of potatoes Business 19 July 15:34
Copper ores and concentrates reclaim first place in list of top export items in Georgia Business 19 July 15:34
Kazakhstan's 1H2021 import value of Turkish leather products up Turkey 19 July 15:33
EU and FAO project developing commodity-based agricultural advisory platform Economy 19 July 15:24
Turkmenistan harvest significant volume of crops in 1H2021 Business 19 July 15:01
Indian services exports may grow 10 pc in FY22: SEPC Other News 19 July 14:55
NPCI Engaging With Global Agencies To Expand UPI And RuPay Cards On The International Turf Other News 19 July 14:54
French president will use 'Armenian' card in any manner to raise electoral sympathies - Russian expert Commentary 19 July 14:54
PM Modi congratulates Nepal PM for winning vote of confidence, says looks forward to working with him Other News 19 July 14:52
India hands over 150 ICU beds to Nepal as part of its commitment to COVID 19 cooperation Other News 19 July 14:52
10mn households in JE hot spots get tap water access Other News 19 July 14:49
Indian auto exports recover in Q1 amid improved pandemic situation Other News 19 July 14:47
Ahead of COVID-19 third wave, Indian government prepares 30-day buffer stock of essential medicines: Report Arab World 19 July 14:46
All six Bank of Israel MPC members voted to keep rate at 0.1% Israel 19 July 14:43
Doraiswami: Bangladesh to receive more vaccine doses when India's supply improves Other News 19 July 14:42
