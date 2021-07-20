US boosts cement imports from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

The export of cement from Turkey to the US increased by 53.4 percent from January through May 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding $246.4 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

Reportedly, in May 2021, the value of cement exports from Turkey to the US totaled over $61.3 million, having soared by 90.4 percent compared to May 2020.

In the first 5 months of 2021, Turkey increased cement exports by 29 percent compared to the same period last year - up to $1.79 billion.

Turkey’s cement exports in May 2021 totaled over $385.1 million in value terms, which is 54 percent more compared to the same month of 2020.

Over the past 12 months (from May 2020 through May 2021), Turkey’s export of cement amounted to $4.16 billion.