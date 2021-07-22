Turkey reports 8,151 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Wednesday registered 8,151 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,554,317, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 59 to 50,709, while 4,946 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 39.06 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 21.27 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 64 million doses including third booster jabs.