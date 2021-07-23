Turkey reports 9,586 COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths
5,093 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Another 52 people have died of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Turkey over the past 24 hours.
According to the report, 214,196 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 9,586 new cases were registered.
