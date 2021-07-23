Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000

Turkey reported 11,094 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The number of tests conducted in the period in question reached 219,528.

As many as 5,215 more patients recovered from COVID-19, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the country has administered more than 65 million COVID-19 vaccine shots since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

The intensive vaccination campaign to curb the virus's spread continues, with all people aged 18 and over currently eligible for vaccine shots.

According to the Health Ministry, nearly 39.26 million people have received their first dose, while more than 22 million are fully vaccinated.

People above the age of 50 and health care staff across Turkey have been receiving their third COVID-19 vaccine dose since the beginning of the month.

With cases dropping and an expedited vaccination drive, on July 1, Turkey entered a normalization phase, lifting almost all virus-related restrictions.