Russia increases import of chemicals from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

The export of chemical products from Turkey to Russia increased by 20.6 percent from January through April 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to $163.8 million, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend.

Reportedly, in April 2021, the volume of exports of chemical products from Turkey to Russia increased by 58.2 percent compared to April 2020 and reached $50.2 million.

In the first 4 months of 2021, the value of exports of chemical products from Turkey increased by 25.8 percent compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $7.46 billion.

In April 2021, Turkey exported chemical products worth $2.16 billion, which is 69.5 percent more compared to the same month of 2020.

Over the past 12 months (from April 2020 through April 2021), Turkey’s exports of chemicals amounted to $19.7 billion.