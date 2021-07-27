Turkey reports 16,809 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey on Monday registered 16,809 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,618,417, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 63 to 50,997, while 5,585 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 224,198 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
Latest
Further tasks of Inter-departmental Commission on Implementation of International Obligations of Turkmenistan in human rights area discussed
Visit to Azerbaijan - very productive - First Deputy Chairman of Justice and Development Party of Turkey (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by first deputy chairman of Turkish Justice and Development Party (PHOTO)
Information spread by Armenia about alleged firing and fighting in several directions has no basis - MoD
Azerbaijan to issue appropriate certificate to persons with contraindications for COVID-19 vaccination
Armenia's destructive position prevents full implementation of trilateral agreements – Azerbaijani FM