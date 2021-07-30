Turkey reports 22,161 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Thursday registered 22,161 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 5,682,630, according to its Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 60 to 51,184, while 5,463 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 261,198 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.